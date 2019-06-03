Home States Odisha

SMC drive to check sale of unhygienic food

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a special drive to prevent sale of unhygienic food during Sital Sasthi festival in the city.

Published: 03rd June 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a special drive to prevent sale of unhygienic food during Sital Sasthi festival in the city.The city witnesses congregation of lakhs of people from across the region during the three-day festival, which will begin from June 7.  The civic body has started the drive to ensure that food sold to the visitors is hygienic.

Food Safety Officer of SMC Rudra Pratap Mandal said the drive to destroy unhygienic food began on Friday and will continue till the end of the festival on June 9.On Friday, several hotels and eateries in Bhutapada, Mudipada and Laxmi Talkies Chowk areas besides the Hospital Road in the city were raided and around 35 kg of unhygienic food was destroyed. Apart from destroying the unhygienic food, the civic body has also issued notices to eateries and hotels, which were found flouting norms relating to food safety.

Mandal said a special squad comprising officials from the SMC, Health department and police has been formed. Shops selling food materials have also been asked not to sell inferior quality food and take special care while serving  customers.They have also been asked to keep the surroundings clean and provide safe drinking water to the customers, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India captain Virat Kohli dives to catch the ball during a training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Ageas Bowl in Southampton, England. (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Is Virat Kohli really 'immature' as per Kagiso Rabada's claim?
Shakib Al Hasan: 32 years, LH Bat, Left-arm orthodox (Photo | AFP)
World Cup 2019: Team Bangladesh- Match winners, weak links and more
Gallery
Trent Bridge: The home of Nottinghamshire will host five matches, including a juicy fixture in which England take on Pakistan. The stadium first hosted an ODI in 1974. It has also served as a World Cup venue during the 1975, 1979, 1983 and 1999 editions. India have plenty of memorable moments in whites at Trent Bridge. This World Cup will be a good opportunity to make one in 50-overs when they take on New Zealand. Capacity: 17000, Established: 1841
World Cup 2019: All you need to know about the 11 match venues
After posting their highest ODI score, Bangladesh didn't look back | AP
Bangladesh add to South Africa's World Cup agony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp