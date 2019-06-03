SMC drive to check sale of unhygienic food

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has launched a special drive to prevent sale of unhygienic food during Sital Sasthi festival in the city.The city witnesses congregation of lakhs of people from across the region during the three-day festival, which will begin from June 7. The civic body has started the drive to ensure that food sold to the visitors is hygienic.

Food Safety Officer of SMC Rudra Pratap Mandal said the drive to destroy unhygienic food began on Friday and will continue till the end of the festival on June 9.On Friday, several hotels and eateries in Bhutapada, Mudipada and Laxmi Talkies Chowk areas besides the Hospital Road in the city were raided and around 35 kg of unhygienic food was destroyed. Apart from destroying the unhygienic food, the civic body has also issued notices to eateries and hotels, which were found flouting norms relating to food safety.

Mandal said a special squad comprising officials from the SMC, Health department and police has been formed. Shops selling food materials have also been asked not to sell inferior quality food and take special care while serving customers.They have also been asked to keep the surroundings clean and provide safe drinking water to the customers, he added.