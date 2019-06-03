Stress on respectful handling of bodies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Respectful handling of dead bodies under regular circumstances or during natural disasters, when mass deaths takes place, were discussed at the 37th annual conference of Medico-Legal Society of Odisha on Destitute, Dying and Dead at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (FMT), AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, also organised a two-day event - Continuing Medical Education (CME) on hospital management of dead bodies on Saturday.

The programmes were inaugurated by Medical Superintendent of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, Prof SN Mohanty and health institution’s Director, Prof B Gitanjali, respectively.

Several faculty members of various medical colleges in the State and speakers from AIIMS, New Delhi and Raipur and JIPMER participated. As many as 60 forensic medicine and toxicology experts of Medico-Legal Society of Odisha were also present.

Prof Mohanty said, “We had palpated the need of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for decent and respectful handling of dead bodies very early at AIIMS, here. The SOP was developed by taking into consideration various guidelines of State of Odisha and other statutory laws.”

Prof Gitanjali said “we do take utmost care of this aspect at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and hope by this programme the message will spread across the State,” she said.

Prof Gitanjali also felicitated four eminent senior faculty members - Dr NK Mohanty, Dr Suniti Acharya, Dr Anil Sarangi and Dr JK Dash for their contributions to the discipline of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology.