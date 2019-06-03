Home States Odisha

Water crisis turns alarming in Balangir

With traditional water bodies such as ponds, chahala, kata, munda and bandha drying up, villagers are relying on tube wells and it is not enough to meet their daily needs.

BALANGIR: THE problem of water scarcity seems to be getting worse in the district.The situation has turned alarming in several villages in Muribahal, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Titlagarh, Belpada, Bangomunda and Turekela blocks. The heat wave has added to the woes of the people residing in these areas.
Villages like Juba, Kharkhara, Salandi, Dunguripali, Mandal, Dunguripali, Kapani in Belpada block and Dhamandanga, Jamutjhula, Kameimunda, Kualiadaro, Badbanki, Jharni, Buromal and Chaulsukha of Turekela block are facing acute water crisis.

With traditional water bodies such as ponds, chahala, kata, munda and bandha drying up, villagers are relying on tube wells and it is not enough to meet their daily needs.Parsuram Majhi of Andalpuri village said tube wells in his village and the adjoining areas have stopped working. “This time, the situation is alarming,” he said.

RWSS Executive Engineer Sarat Kumar Satpathy said gram panchayats have been empowered to take decisions to deal with water scarcity. He said block officials will be provided with technical support to deal with the crisis. Satpathy said defunct tube wells in rural areas are being repaired and drinking water is being supplied to the affected villages through tankers by the panchayats.

Power cut disrupts supply

Jeypore: Residents of Nabarangpur town are facing the twin problems of scarcity of water and frequent power cuts. Rains, accompanied with strong wind, which lashed the district recently, has caused considerable damage to power infrastructure. This has also hit supply of drinking water forcing locals to depend on nearby Indravati river for meeting their daily needs. Though water is being supplied to some pockets of the town, normalcy is yet to be restored in the absence of electricity. Locals blamed the district administration for not reviewing the water and power supply system of the district headquarters town despite repeated appeals.

