Ayurvedic College’s revival uncertain despite CM’s pledge

 Revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College, which has been closed for nearly a decade, remains uncertain despite the assurance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:20 AM

Deserted building of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College at Takatpur | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Revival of Mayurbhanj Ayurvedic College, which has been closed for nearly a decade, remains uncertain despite the assurance of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in this regard.The private college, which was opened at Baripada in 1983, moved to a new building at Takatpur in 1990. From 1992, it started a four-and-a-half-year course in Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) with 30 seats.

Principal of the college Aditya Kumar Panda said in 1985, a 50-bed facility was set up for treatment of indoor patients and its number increased to 100 in 1989. The college was functioning smoothly till 2008 when a team of Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) visited the facility and stopped admission over inadequate qualified teachers. The college management was facing paucity of funds to engage adequate number of staff and pay salary as per the CCIM guidelines, he added.

As per the CCIM guidelines, the college required 27 faculties, but 18 were available at that time. Though the college management had brought the issue to the notice of the governing body chaired by former Collector VK Pandian, the proposal to appoint nine more faculties was denied. After 2008, the college could not take any fresh admission due to the ban by CCIM. The last batch of 2007-08 passed out in 2012 and since then, the college has been closed.

On December 11, 2013, the Chief Minister had announced that the State Government will take over the college. In January this year, he repeated his pledge. But no step is forthcoming so far.Manoj Dalabehera, a social activist, said one of the oldest institutions in the district that trained students and provided indoor medical treatment facilities is lying defunct. While the faculties have lost their services, the deserted building has turned into a den of anti-socials. Though the local MLA and Mayurbhanj MP are members of the governing body, they never expressed their concerns over the issue, he alleged.

Timeline
1983: Started privately at Baripada
1985: A 50-bed facility was set up
1989: Number of beds increased to 100 
1990: College moved to a new building at Takatpur 
1992: It started a four-and-half year course in BAMS 
2008: CCIM team visited the college and stopped admissions
2012: The college was closed
2013: CM promised Govt take over of the college

