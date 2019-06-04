BJB Junior students occupy Top 2 spots

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two students from Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) Junior College in the city secured the top two positions in the State in the annual Plus II Science examinations, the results of which were published on Monday.Bhabani Shankar Patnaik secured first position in the State by securing 559 out of 600 marks while Subhashree Maharana secured 558 marks and was at the second place.

Bhabani of BJB Nagar said he aspires to crack Indian Engineering Services in future. He has also made it to Odisha Mining Corporation’s Super 30 and will also get free coaching from June 23 to crack IIT entrance.Principal of BJB Junior College Bishnu Charan Das congratulated students for their success. Das said apart from Bhabani and Subhashree, 297 more students from BJB Junior College secured first division while 130 secured second division and 57 have secured third division in the Science stream.

Das said 486 out of 545 students from the college cleared the exams and the pass percentage stood at 89 per cent.Stating that the results can improve further if the students are provided with better environment, Das said infrastructure of the junior college needs to be strengthened to further improve the results in the coming years.

The Principal stressed on the need for a separate campus for BJB Junior College which is still dependent on the infrastructure of BJB Autonomous College.Apart from BJB, several other colleges have performed well in the Plus II Science exams. Science students of Adyant Higher Secondary Schools have excelled. From the school, 274 out of 326 students in the school secured first division. Ayush Biswal and Biswajit Mohapatra from the school have secured 552 and 541 marks respectively. Nihar Ranjan Barik secured 539 marks.

CHSE proposes closure of schools with nil result

Bhubaneswar: With nine higher secondary schools registering zero result in the annual Plus II Science examination, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) plans to shut those down. A senior official of CHSE informed the Express on Monday that nine schools have scored zero result in the annual exams. The Council will propose School and Mass Education Department to issue notices to these schools and shut those immediately as neither have they performed well nor do they have adequate student strength for the next academic session.

These schools include Shree Jagannath Dev High Secondary School at Mandal, High Secondary School of Art and Culture at Sarakhia, Belaguntha Women’s High Secondary School, KPD Women’s High Secondary School at Daspalla, SRM Science High Secondary School and Nano Science High Secondary School at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela Institute of Technology (High Secondary School) at Gobara. Moreover, the total student strength of these nine colleges in Science stream was 27 in the last academic year, he said. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Das has also assured action against the schools. Authorities of these schools couldn’t be reached for their comments. CHSE officials said none of these nine higher secondary schools are government institutions.