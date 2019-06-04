By-election to four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha likely in six months

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: By-elections to at least four Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha are likely to be held within six months after resignation of successful BJD members who were fielded in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.The BJD had fielded six Rajya Sabha members, three each in the recently concluded Lok Sabha and Assembly elections out of which four won. While Prasanna Acharya, Achyutananda Samanta and Anubhav Mohanty were fielded for the Lok Sabha polls, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Pratap Keshari Deb and Sarojini Hembrum contested Assembly elections.

While Mohanty defeated BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, Samanta trounced Kharabela Swain of the saffron party from Kandhamal Parliamentary seat. Patnaik and Deb were elected from Khandapara and Aul Assembly seats with huge margins. However, Acharya and Hembrum were defeated from Bargarh Parliamentary and Baripada Assembly seats respectively.

Samanta and Mohanty have resigned their Rajya Sabha seats while Patnaik and Deb are yet to do so. Sources said Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is yet to take a decision in this regard so far. However, continuance of Patnaik and Deb in the Rajya Sabha seems highly unlikely as it would necessitate by-polls to two Assembly seats vacated by them.

While Patnaik has nearly five years of his Rajya Sabha tenure left, Deb has three more years left for his retirement. However, Mohanty has only 10 months of his tenure left while Samant would have retired on April 3, 2024.Sources in the BJD said it depends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) whether it will conduct a by-poll for a Rajya Sabha seat with less than its tenure left.

It will be easier for the BJD to win all the seats if by-poll will be held for three vacancies.

The BJD which has 112 members in the Assembly will need 114 votes for winning all three seats. However, the regional outfit does not have adequate numbers to win four Rajya Sabha seats as it will need 120 votes.

The BJP and Congress too do not have adequate numbers to win a Rajya Sabha seat. While BJP has 23 members in the Assembly, Congress has only nine. One seat each has gone to CPM and Independent.

Sources, however, maintained that the BJD supremo is yet to take any decision in this regard. The Chief Minister is reported to have assured many BJD leaders, whom he did not give ticket for Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Rajya Sabha berths.

