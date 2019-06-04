ECI to declare Patkura poll date soon

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As normalcy returns to most places of coastal Odisha which faced the wrath of cyclone Fani on May 3, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to announce the date for elections to Patkura Assembly constituency is Kendrapara district soon.Sources said the ECI has sought a report from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar on preparations to conduct election to the Assembly seat. As the CEO is expected to submit a report this week, ECI is most likely to announce the date of election next week.

Election to the Assembly seat has become a prestige issue for the ruling BJD, particularly Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, which wants to prevent a victory for Mohapatra who is now out of the Assembly for the last 19 years.Meanwhile, BJP candidate for Patkura seat Bijay Mohapatra met senior party leaders from Odisha, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi, former Union Minister Jual Oram and the party’s Odisha in-charge Arun Singh in New Delhi on Sunday in this connection.

The ruling BJD is leaving nothing to chance to retain the seat. Senior leaders have been asked to campaign for the party candidate. Besides, half a dozen ministers and all the six MLAs from segments under Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat will camp in the Assembly constituency to ensure the victory of BJD candidate.

The BJD has fielded Sabitri Agarwalla, wife of Bedprakash Agarwalla to take on BJP veteran Mohapatra in the Assembly seat. Mohapatra has represented Patkura in the Assembly four times since 1980 when he won from the segment on a Janata Dal (S) Charan Singh ticket. He won from the segment in 1985 on a Janata Party ticket while in 1990 and 1995 polls he was elected on Janata Dal ticket from the constituency.

Though he was one of the founding members of BJD, ticket given to him by the regional outfit to contest from Patkura seat in 2000 was withdrawn with some hours remaining for filing of nomination papers, due to which he could not contest the election. The ECI had cancelled the Patkura Assembly poll following the death of BJD candidate Bedprakash Agarwalla on April 20 and scheduled the poll on May 19. However, because of Cyclone Fani, the Commission deferred polls to the Assembly seat again.

