ECoR inks pact for prefabricated toilets in stations

The toilets will have an overhead tank, wash basin and electrical fittings.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The East Coast Railway signed a tripartite agreement with RITES and Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) for installation of prefabricated toilets in 232 railway stations across Odisha here on Monday.The project will cover 172 stations under the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway, 55 stations under South Eastern Railway (SER) and five stations under South East Central Railway (SECR) in the State, officials said, Each toilet block will have seven loos along with urinals, three each for men and women and one for differently-abled. 

The toilets will have an overhead tank, wash basin and electrical fittings. The  toilets will also have provisions of sanitary pad dispensing machines and napkin incinerator in women toilets and condom vending machines in male toilets.RITES will be the implementing partner for the project. After installation, the ownership of assets will be vested with Railways who will ensure regular cleaning and maintenance, water supply and lighting in these facilities, the officials said.

Estimated at `58.07 crore, the cost will be borne by MCL and the project is likely to be completed within one year.The MoU was signed here in the presence of ECoR Principal Chief Engineer NS Uikey, MCL General Manager (CSR) B Sairam, General Manager RITES Prem Ranjan Kumar and ECoR Chief Engineer (Planning) Brajesh Mishra.

