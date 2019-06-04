Home States Odisha

Fani-hit Odisha hoteliers seek Centre’s help to revive tourism sector

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With less than a month left for the annual Rath Yatra, the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide assistance in recovering, rebuilding and revitalising the State’s tourism sector, which was severely hit after cyclone Fani that ravaged Puri coast.

The Association submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister on May 31 and requested the Centre’s support in speedy restoration of the tourism sector. The apex body of the hospitality industry approached the Centre seeking a two-year moratorium to hoteliers on existing term loans for repayment of principal amount and interest, disbursal of fresh term loans for reconstruction, restoration and rehabilitation with interest-free moratorium period of two years and fresh sanctions without any approval or documentation on a priority basis within 30 days from the date of submission of loan applications.

The HRAO also requested the Government to instruct all insurance companies to disburse the claim amounts to the affected hotels at the earliest.This apart, HRAO has sought special tax exemption to the hotel industry under heads of GST, holding tax, municipal tax and other relevant statutory taxes besides exemption of employer’s contribution towards PF and ESI for two years for all hoteliers. 

They also sought reduction in GST on hotels having room tariff of `7,500 and above from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and include hotels in infrastructure category under Section 80-IA of Income Tax Act. The body has also sought long-term measures for tourism development like operation of more international flights to and from the State, and special relief grant for promoting Odisha abroad.

The other demands include, special grant of `1,000 crore for building new hotel rooms under various categories in Odisha, `100 crore for developing Buddhist circuit, `650 crore for infrastructure restoration at Shamuka beach, `500 crore for Chilika and its infrastructure development like Biju Patnaik Park, establish an international standard water sports hub, a ropeway facility between Biju Patnaik Park and Malatikuda island, from Malatikuda island to Kalijai temple, and `250 crore towards developing infrastructure at Puri-Konark marine drive road.

Also laying thrust on Global Warming, the association has requested the Prime Minister for a grant to convert the hotel industry to solar power consumers in the coming years.“We take the privilege of inviting your Honour to attend the Rath Yatra festival on July 4 at Jagannath dham, Puri, and take the blessings of Lord Jagannath to develop this country to greater heights. Rath Yatra is the oldest mega Hindu festival in the world and we are confident your presence this year would make the relationship between the Centre and State more stronger,” the memorandum signed by HRAO Chairman Jitendra Kumar Mohanty said.

