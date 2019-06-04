Farewell for IPS KB Singh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha IPS Association bid adieu to retired officer KB Singh at Police Bhawan here.

The association organised a farewell for the 1985 batch IPS officer, who retired as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) on May 31.

Singh had earlier served as the DGP of the State between 2015 and 2017. He has also worked as Director of Vigilance.DGP Dr RP Sharma, Special DG (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, IG (Headquarters) Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, and other senior officers were also present.