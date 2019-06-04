Home States Odisha

Farewell for IPS KB Singh

Odisha IPS Association bid adieu to retired officer KB Singh at Police Bhawan here. 

Published: 04th June 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odisha IPS Association bid adieu to retired officer KB Singh at Police Bhawan here. 
The association organised a farewell for the 1985 batch IPS officer, who retired as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation  (OSRTC) on May 31. 

Singh had earlier served as the DGP of the State between 2015 and 2017. He has also worked as Director of Vigilance.DGP Dr RP Sharma, Special DG (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty, IG (Headquarters) Asheet Kumar Panigrahi, and other senior officers were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha IPS Association Odisha State Road Transport Corporation Bhubaneswar Polcie Bhawan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp