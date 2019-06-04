Home States Odisha

Foundation Day of NTPC Kaniha

By Express News Service

ANGUL:  The 31st foundation day of NTPC Kaniha was celebrated on Sunday. Chief General Manager, NTPC Kaniha Ramesh Babu hoisted the NTPC flag at the administrative building in presence of senior officials and trade union leaders on the occasion. 

A cultural programme was inaugurated by the Chief General Manager and President, Tanvi Sangam Vani V in the evening. In his address, Babu said NTPC is implementing installation of a 300 KWP rooftop solar power at Kaniha and school building complexes to promote renewable energy.

On NTPC’s CSR activities, he said this year the Kaniha station has started a special initiative ‘Girl Empowerment Mission’ (GEM) which was started on May 20 and will continue till June 16. The initiative aims at empowering girls and a four-week residential workshop for 120 girls in the age group of 10 to 12 years selected from 13 schools will be conducted during the period.

