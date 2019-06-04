Home States Odisha

Government to promote tourism in Balasore and Bhadrak: Odisha Tourism Minister JP Panigrahi

Panigrahi said Udaypur-Talasari has immense potential to attract tourists.

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi addressing mediapersons at Talasari guest house

Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi addressing mediapersons at Talasari guest house

By Express News Service

BALASORE: In a bid to attract more tourists from across the country and abroad to Bhadrak and Balasore, the two districts will soon be turned into tourism hubs, said Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi. Panigrahi, who was elected as MLA from Simulia Assembly seat under Bhadrak Parliamentary constituency, visited Panchalingeswar temple in Nilgiri block of Balasore district on Sunday and said promoting tourism in these districts will generate revenue and create employment opportunities for locals.

Later, the Tourism Minister visited the Udaypur-Talasari sea beach in Bhograi block of Balasore district and held a meeting with Balasore Collector Ramesh Chandra Rout, former Higher Education Minster and Bhograi MLA Ananta Das and others. The Minister said the State Government is taking necessary steps to ensure all-round development of the sea beach. 

Panigrahi said Udaypur-Talasari has immense potential to attract tourists. The work to develop the site will be done in a systematic manner through funds sanctioned in the annual budget. Das raised the issues pertaining to development of Udaypur-Kirtania marine drive, lighting facility at Talasari marine area, development of Chandaneswar and Bhusandeswar shrines, hanging bridge at Talasari and a deer park. He said these projects are yet to start despite approval by the State Government.

