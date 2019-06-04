Home States Odisha

Man held for killing woman, raping daughter  

A month after the ghastly murder of a woman and the rape of her teenaged daughter at Dharmasala, police on Sunday stated that the culprit has been arrested.  

Published: 04th June 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A month after the ghastly murder of a woman and the rape of her teenaged daughter at Dharmasala, police on Sunday stated that the culprit has been arrested.  The accused, 22-year-old Bijaya Behera of Kumari village had raped the 18-year-old girl and murdered her mother on the night of May 2. “We were tracking the mobile phone of the accused and came to know that he was in Kerala on Sunday. We immediately took a flight to Kerala and arrested him on Sunday night,” said Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo. Bijaya has confessed to his crime during interrogation and will be forwarded to court on Tuesday, Sahoo said.

A few locals, who had spotted the body of the woman, Mita Samal along side her critically injured daughter on Deuli hilltop, had informed the police following which Sahoo along with a team rushed to the spot on May 4. They admitted the girl to a local hospital and sent the woman’s body to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur town for post-mortem. 

Later, the girl was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she recovered and narrated the ordeal before the police. Sahoo said the accused had raped the daughter of the deceased last year when she was a minor. A case of rape was registered against Bijaya and the latter had been absconding since then. 

The IIC said Bijaya barged into Mita’s house along with his friend Pabitra Maharana alias Vicky and forcibly took away her daughter on the night of May 2. Mita resisted and followed the two. “The two took the girl to the Deuli hilltop. Mita also reached the spot. While Vicky returned home, Bijaya raped the girl before her mother. He also beat up the two mercilessly following which Mita died on the spot while the girl sustained critical injuries. Basing on the victim’s statement, police arrested Vicky a couple of days after the crime was committed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp