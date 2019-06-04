Man held for killing woman, raping daughter  

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: A month after the ghastly murder of a woman and the rape of her teenaged daughter at Dharmasala, police on Sunday stated that the culprit has been arrested. The accused, 22-year-old Bijaya Behera of Kumari village had raped the 18-year-old girl and murdered her mother on the night of May 2. “We were tracking the mobile phone of the accused and came to know that he was in Kerala on Sunday. We immediately took a flight to Kerala and arrested him on Sunday night,” said Dharmasala IIC Saroj Kumar Sahoo. Bijaya has confessed to his crime during interrogation and will be forwarded to court on Tuesday, Sahoo said.

A few locals, who had spotted the body of the woman, Mita Samal along side her critically injured daughter on Deuli hilltop, had informed the police following which Sahoo along with a team rushed to the spot on May 4. They admitted the girl to a local hospital and sent the woman’s body to the district headquarters hospital in Jajpur town for post-mortem.

Later, the girl was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where she recovered and narrated the ordeal before the police. Sahoo said the accused had raped the daughter of the deceased last year when she was a minor. A case of rape was registered against Bijaya and the latter had been absconding since then.

The IIC said Bijaya barged into Mita’s house along with his friend Pabitra Maharana alias Vicky and forcibly took away her daughter on the night of May 2. Mita resisted and followed the two. “The two took the girl to the Deuli hilltop. Mita also reached the spot. While Vicky returned home, Bijaya raped the girl before her mother. He also beat up the two mercilessly following which Mita died on the spot while the girl sustained critical injuries. Basing on the victim’s statement, police arrested Vicky a couple of days after the crime was committed.