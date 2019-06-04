Home States Odisha

Naveen likely to meet Modi on June 8

Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit New Delhi on June 8 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit New Delhi on June 8 to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Sources said Modi along with a team of Ministers will meet Modi to congratulate him on his election victory and taking over as the Prime Minister for the second time. 

Several crucial demands including special category state status for Odisha, revision of mining royalty and financial assistance to take up restoration work in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani are likely to be raised by the Chief Minister during the meeting.

Naveen is also likely to meet two or three Union Ministers during the visit. However, nothing has been finalised so far. This will be Naveen’s first visit to New Delhi after assuming the office of Chief Minister for the fifth term on May 29.

