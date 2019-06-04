Home States Odisha

Plea to set up 2nd steel plant at Paradip

In the eighties when the Congress was in power, both in the State and at the Centre, there was a buzz about setting up a second steel plant by SAIL in Odisha which never materialised.

Published: 04th June 2019 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) contemplating to set up a second steel plant in the coastal region of the State, president of Samajwadi Party’s state committee Rabindra Nath Behera requested Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to establish the proposed plant at Paradip.
In a letter to the Union Minister, Behera said the dream of having a second steel plant in the State by the national steel major could not be realised despite efforts made by successive governments in the state and the Centre as well. 

In the eighties when the Congress was in power, both in the State and at the Centre, there was a buzz about setting up a second steel plant by SAIL in Odisha which never materialised. After Janata Dal came to power in 1990, the then Chief Minister Biju Patnaik tried to set up a steel plant at Kalinga Nagar of Jajpur. Though the Naveen Patnaik Government had signed an MoU with Korean steel giant Posco to establish a steel project at Paradip, it could not see the light of the day for reasons which is known to all.

“Now time has come, when you are the Minister of Steel, we hope you will realise the dream by  establishing the second steel plant at Paradip by SAIL,” Behera said.Apart from accelerating industrialisation in the State, a second steel plant by the Central PSU will  generate employment for thousands of unemployed youths of the State, particularly in the districts of Keonjhar, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp