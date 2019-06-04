Home States Odisha

Postal employees upset over poor infra

But the authorities have failed to improve the infrastructure required to deliver the services at the post offices across the State.

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL:  Members of Odisha circle of National Association of Postal Employees, Group ‘C’, have expressed their resentment over increasing workload and deadline pressure at its executive committee meeting here.They said the India Post under Ministry of Communication and Technology has been introducing new policies for welfare of public and assigning additional responsibilities to the postal employees for the last few years.

But the authorities have failed to improve the infrastructure required to deliver the services at the post offices across the State. Most of the post offices are running in dilapidated buildings with shortage of staff and poor infrastructure, they rued.

Recently, the Central Government assigned banking service under the India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) for the postal consumers without appointing human resources. One employee is managing both the postal savings and banking operation. This has led to delay in providing services to the consumers, they said.
During the meeting chaired by secretary of the circle Manoranjan Sarangi, the members demanded to raise the issue before the higher authorities and immediate renovation of buildings and upgradation of infrastructures. 

Dhenkanal circle organisational secretary Ashok Kumar Nanda, railway mail services Odisha circle secretary Rabindra Patnaik, secretaries and executive committee members of 15 postal divisions participated in the meeting.

