Home States Odisha

Rains leave paddy growers worried

Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed many parts of Kalahandi district on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear. 

Published: 04th June 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2019 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA:  Heavy rain and thunderstorm lashed many parts of Kalahandi district on Monday, throwing normal life out of gear. While power supply was disrupted in several areas of the district including Bhawanipatna, trees were uprooted at many places. A large tree was felled on NH-26 near Kusumkhunti, blocking vehicular traffic for around four hours.

However, the worst-hit are farmers who had harvested their paddy crops and stocked them in procurement centres. A majority of the harvested crops had been kept in the open when rains lashed the areas. There is widespread damage to paddy kept in mandis at Jaipatna, Dharamgarh, Junagarh and Kalampur blocks. 

In many places, harvested paddy kept in threshing yards and on roadside for threshing by farmers have also been damaged. Untimely rain will lead to issues like discoloured and broken grains that will not qualify for minimum support price as per fair average quality norms. Also, rains will result in high moisture content in the harvested crops. Standing paddy crops have also been damaged.

In the current rabi crop season, the Agriculture Department had decided to procure 22 lakh quintal paddy through 83 mandis from May 15. However, there was a delay in procurement due to untimely rains. So far, only 2.73 lakh quintal paddy has been sold. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiren Rijiju. (Photo | PTI)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits IG stadium in New Delhi
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao during indpection of Mission Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme. (Photo | EPS)
Telangana CM KCR inspects work at Medigadda barrage
Gallery
Rain changed the complexion of the chase for Afghanistan | AP
Sri Lanka edge past Afghanistan in a rain-curtailed low-scoring thriller
After Team India sent net bowlers for a press conference on Monday, our cartoonist Satish Acharya couldn't resist imagining Virat Kohli saying this. Brain massage, anyone?
Cartoon: Team India's masseur to replace Virat Kohli?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp