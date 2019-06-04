Rental Colony murder weapon seized  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a man was murdered in Rental Colony here, police seized the weapon used in the crime on Monday. The accused, Chintu Jena, was intercepted by police on Sunday and taken into custody for killing his co-worker, Dilip Sahoo of Nayagarh.

“The accused revealed that he had discarded the knife at the same spot where he disposed of Sahoo’s body. The spot was revisited and the weapon seized,” Nayapalli IIC Arun Kumar Swain said. Jena and Sahoo were working at a flour mill of one Pramod Subudhi in Rental Colony and they also used to stay there during nights. According to police, the duo had an argument on Saturday night over a monetary dispute, following which there was a scuffle between them and Jena stabbed Sahoo in his neck with a knife.