Sambalpur town hall work on in full swing

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Work on the town hall with a seating capacity of 1,000 near Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Complex at Mudipada locality of the city is going on in full swing. The project, executed by the Public Works Department (PWD), is targeted to be completed in a year and a half.

Executive Engineer of PWD, Division I, Sambalpur Gouranga Charan Sahu said, “Currently, work on the basement is underway and it will be utilised for parking. The project will be completed in 18 months.”

The Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) had sanctioned `9 crore for the project which is being developed on around 1.14 acre of land owned by Sambalpur Development Authority (SDA).

The ground floor of the facility will also be used for parking along with some shops while the first floor will house the 1,000 seat town hall. The second floor will be developed as a market complex.In the first phase, the ground floor and the town hall on the first floor will be constructed with funds sanctioned by WODC. The second floor will be constructed in the second phase with funds from SDA. Chairman of SDA Bijay Mohanty said the PWD will hand over the building to SDA after completion of the first phase work. The SDA will run and manage the town hall.

Although SDA has a market complex over the land comprising 87 shops, it has not been utilised properly and the shops are in a dilapidated condition now. Earlier, private buses operated from the place situated in the heart of the city till it was shifted to Ainthapali area in the city in 1999.

The existing market complex will be demolished after completion of the three-storey building and the shop owners accommodated in the proposed market complex in the second and ground floor.Although there are other halls in the city, those do not have adequate seating capacity for which organisers often arrange functions in open grounds.