Workshop on Rice Research concludes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The four-day 54th National-level workshop on rice research organised by Indian Institute of Rice Research and Association of Rice Researchers at National Rice Research Institute(NRRI) concluded on Sunday. Scientists from across the country discussed elaborately on the high-yielding and calamity-resistant paddy varieties developed in the country so far.

Besides, the participated scientists also discussed and chalked out advanced research plans for development of more such paddy varieties at various rice research institutes across the country. Dr Rameswar, Dr Sashank Sekhar Chyaupatnaik, Dr KN Reddy, Dr Khusiram, Dr Ranjit Kumar Choudhury, Dr Ram Singh and Dr Purna Chandra Pandey, from different states were felicitated for their outstanding research works.

Cuttack NRRI’s Principal Scientist Dr SK Pradhan was felicitated with Fellow Award for his outstanding performance towards vast rice research and developing about 40 different varieties of high yielding and calamity-resistant paddy during the valedictory function of the workshop presided over by NRRI Director Dr Himansu Pathak.