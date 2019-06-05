Home States Odisha

Demand for flyover grows louder in Berhampur

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Bharatiya Bikash Parishad (BBP) on Tuesday demanded inclusion of suburban areas in Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and construction of a flyover to ease traffic in the city.

BBP president Surendra Panigrahy told mediapersons that there was a proposal to include 62 villages in Berhampur municipal limits before it was accorded Municipal Corporation status. He said of the 62 villages, 15 were identified on the east, 12 on west, 22 on north and 13 on south for inclusion in the civic body. Besides, 22 colonies in the northern part of the city were also identified to be included in BeMC.
However, BeMC has only bifurcated its wards and not included the proposed areas within its limits. 

Panigrahy said traffic snarls have become common on NH-59, which passes through the city. To address the problem, the BBP has demanded construction of a flyover from Gate Bazar Chowk to Kamapalli Chowk via Khallikote College and Tata Benz Chowk.

In March last year, the outfit had urged the Government to initiate measures within a fortnight. 
As the State Government failed to take steps, BBP filed a PIL in the Orissa High Court.  
A vacation bench comprising Justice A K Rath and Justice D Dash directed the authorities concerned to consider the petitioner’s representation and dispose of the PIL on merit. 

