Duties assigned to top cops for Rath Yatra

Published: 05th June 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:32 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Top police officials were assigned duties for the annual Rath Yatra to be held in Puri on July 4.
Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma assigned the charges on Tuesday.
Senior IPS officer Sanjeeb Panda serving as Additional DGP (Law and Order) will remain in overall charge of police arrangement during Rath Yatra in Puri. IPS officer Pranabindu Acharya, Additional DGP (Railways and Coastal Security) will supervise the arrangements of Railway Police.
IG Intelligence RK Sharma will supervise the security and special branch arrangements, while IG of Police Amitabh Thakur will supervise traffic arrangements from July 4 to July 15. 

IGP (CID CB) Arun Bothra will supervise the arrangements and crowd control in and around the cordons of three chariots during the festival and Sunabesha, while IG of Police (CR) will supervise arrangements inside the temple, including liasoning with Temple Administration and Sebayat Niyoga for smooth conduct of entire festival period - starting from Nabajauban Darshan to Niladri Bije.IGP (headquarters) Asheet Kumar Panigrahi will be in charge of crowd management supervision during Rath Yatra, sandhya darshan, return car festival and Sunabesha.

OPS officer BN Das, serving as SP (Signals) will supervise the communication arrangement while senior cop RK Sahoo will look after arrangements for movement of VIPs and coordinate for the VIPs. Another senior cop BK Nanda will function as Camp Commandant and ensure all arrangements are in place for accommodation of forces and their welfare and discipline.

Meanwhile, Additional SP Cuttack AC Pahi will remain in-charge of the Control Room during Rath Yatra at town police station Puri, while Puri SP Uma Shankar Das will make arrangements to aid the supervisory officers.

