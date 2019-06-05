Healthcare crisis lingers in Kalahandi district of Odisha

Uma Shankar Kar By

Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Lack of doctors and infrastructure has crippled healthcare in the backward Kalahandi district. From the district headquarter hospital (DHH) at Bhawanipatna to the lower peripheral centres, every facility is struggling to provide even basic health services to the people of the region.

Doctors shortage is the biggest impediment with only 116 in position against sanctioned posts of 249 for the district. Two of those available have gone on study leave. The Bhawanipatna DHH is a glaring example of the dismal state of affairs. Against a need of 76 doctors, it is forced to manage with just 22.

Further, the only referral hospital in the district doesn’t have adequate beds to accommodate the increasing patient-load. While there are only 165 beds, the bed occupancy is 121 per cent and the outpatient department (OPD) receives at least 18,000 patients a month. On any given day, patients can be seen sleeping on the floor in Paediatric, Medicine and Gynaecology wards.

In the gynaecology ward, 600 deliveries are carried out by three gynaecologists every month but it has only 60 beds. Two positions of gynaecologists are vacant for a long time. The DHH has no radiologist, pathologist and skin specialist.

The Dharamgarh sub divisional hospital manages with only nine doctors against the requirement of 16. The Borda community health centre (CHC) has only one doctor in position whereas the sanctioned strength is six. Condition of primary health centres (PHCs) is worse. According to official reports, PHCs in Karlapada, Jugsaipatna, Artal, Uchla, Lanjigarh road, Urladani, Badpodaguda and Bengaon are managed by pharmacists as all the doctor positions are vacant.

Under these circumstances, people are forced to go outside to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar for treatment incurring huge expenses in the process. Those who do not have the means have no other option but to rely on local health centres that has its consequences. “All the State Government’s much tom-tomed programmes like free treatment, free diagnostics and free everything is useless if the basics are hollow”, a patient complained.

Chief District Medical Officer Banalata Devi said she has informed the higher officials of Health Department of the requirement of doctors and more beds in health centres. She added that despite the shortcomings, they are managing the show with proper planning as a result of which, Kalahandi district has received many awards and accolades in the past.

The DHH has for the last four years receiving the Kayakalp Award from State Government for promoting cleanliness, hygiene and creating sustainable practices. The district has also received State-level recognition for reduction of neonatal mortality rate and infant mortality rate.

AILING SYSTEM