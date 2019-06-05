Home States Odisha

Med colleges asked to apply for seat increase

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has given a go ahead to the medical colleges of the State to apply for increase in number of seats.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has given a go ahead to the medical colleges of the State to apply for increase in number of seats. The state-run medical colleges were asked to apply for increase of seats after the Government gave its approval for the proposal.

Earlier, the Medical Council of India (MCI) had issued notice for implementation of reservation of 10 per cent seats to economically weaker section (EWS) by enhancing PG seats in the existing government medical colleges and had asked the colleges to apply for the same through DME concerned. The last date for submission of proposal under EWS scheme, which was May 31, has been extended to June 7.

Accordingly the State-run medical colleges have been asked to apply for the same, sources said. Sources further said the move will help increase the number of seats in the State-run medical colleges, including SCB, MKCG and VIMSAR. 

If approved by MCI, seats in medical colleges in Koraput, Balangir, Baripada and Balasore will also be increased by 10 per cent. 

