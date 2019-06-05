Naveen’s new task for Odisha ministers: Monthly reports on major schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure implementation of major programmes announced by the ruling BJD in its manifesto for 2019 elections, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked ministers to submit a report to him on steps taken in this regard by 7th of every month.

All the ministers will submit their first report to the Chief Minister by July 7.

After the Naveen Patnaik Government took charge of the office for the fifth consecutive time on May 29, the Council of Ministers in its first meeting had adopted the poll manifesto of the BJD as the State Government’s priority programme.

“CM @Naveen_Odisha directed the Council of Ministers to submit progress report on 7th day of every month on implementation status of manifesto promises. The CM had earlier emphasised Time as an addition to #3Ts (Teamwork, Transparency and Technology) of governance and urged all to work in coordination for best and timely results,” the Chief Minister’s office said in a tweet.

Addressing the ministers at the meeting of the Council of Ministers, the Chief Minister had said the State Government will give a status report to the people informing them about the implementation of different programmes announced in the manifesto after 365 days on May 29, 2020.

“I expect the members of the Council of Ministers to make their best efforts for successful implementation of promises made in the manifesto,” he said.

The Council of Ministers will meet on May 29, 2020 to mark the first year in Government and review the progress on implementation of manifesto promises.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said the State Government will focus on poverty alleviation, making women equal partners in progress, upliftment of weaker sections of society and fulfilling the dreams of the youth.

The Chief Minister advised the Ministers to take steps for implementation of the priority sector programmes in their respective departments.