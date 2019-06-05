Poly bags use continues unabated  

Home States Odisha

Almost nine months after the ban on use of plastic bags was imposed by the Government in the State from October 2018, the bags continue to be in use in the city. 

By Express News Service

People still carry utilities and food items in polythene bags and shopkeepers do not hesitate to pack items in those in scant regard to the ban. Locals blame the violations on lack of measures to create awareness among the public as well as shopkeepers and strict enforcement of the ban. After the ban was imposed, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had formed squads to prohibit the use of plastic bags. 

Though some shopping malls in Cuttack have replaced plastic and polythene with paper and jute bags, a majority of vendors, businessmen and shopkeepers in different markets here still use the banned plastic and polythene bags. 

The residents alleged lack of adequate enforcement for rampant use of polythene bags which are choking drains. 

Some vendors are also in favour of complete ban on the use of plastic. “Lack of interest shown by authorities concerned in enforcing the ban has resulted in violations,” said vendors. 
The CMC, however, clarified that personnel engaged in enforcement of the ban were regularly doing their job. 

As per official sources, seven quintals of polythene bags have been seized and a fine of `2.5 lakh collected during raids from December 2018 till date. 

“The enforcement activity was stopped for some days after cyclone Fani but it has been restarted with two squads on the job,” said CMC Deputy Commissioner Latashree Das.

