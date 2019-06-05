Sital Sasthi preparation gets delayed

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as the countdown for the mega carnival of Sital Sasthi has begun, several works to ensure smooth conduct of the festival are far from over.

Every year before Sital Sasthi, the district administration makes a few mandatory arrangements to ensure smooth management of the festival. However, owing to the General Elections, these preparations started late this year.

The president of joint coordination committee Amulya Mishra said he met the Collector and put forth the demands which include cleaning of drains, setting up of electric cables, road repair, temporary toilets and sanitation works.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started work on a war footing for the festival. Deputy Commissioner in-charge of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said special teams have been formed which will carry out sanitation works.

Besides, cleaning of three Mahanadi ghats have been completed. Dustbins have been provided to all wards. Maintenance of trees along the roads and faulty street lights has been started while minor road repairs will be completed by Friday.

In order to cope with the scorching heat, SMC had requested the Deputy Director, Agriculture to provide water sprinklers. These sprinklers will be used for spraying water on the crowd to provide them relief from the heat. However, with three days left for the festival, several works are yet to be executed.