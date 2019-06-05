Home States Odisha

Sital Sasthi preparation gets delayed

Even as the countdown for the mega carnival of Sital Sasthi has begun, several works to ensure smooth conduct of the festival are far from over.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

A pillar of the under-construction flyover on Peer Baba Chowk | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as the countdown for the mega carnival of Sital Sasthi has begun, several works to ensure smooth conduct of the festival are far from over.
Every year before Sital Sasthi, the district administration makes a few mandatory arrangements to ensure smooth management of the festival. However, owing to the General Elections, these preparations started late this year.

The president of joint coordination committee Amulya Mishra said he met the Collector and put forth the demands which include cleaning of drains, setting up of electric cables, road repair, temporary toilets and sanitation works.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started work on a war footing for the festival. Deputy Commissioner in-charge of SMC Subhankar Mohanty said special teams have been formed which will carry out sanitation works.

Besides, cleaning of three Mahanadi ghats have been completed. Dustbins have been provided to all wards. Maintenance of trees along the roads and faulty street lights has been started while minor road repairs will be completed by Friday.

In order to cope with the scorching heat, SMC had requested the Deputy Director, Agriculture to provide water sprinklers. These sprinklers will be used for spraying water on the crowd to provide them relief from the heat. However, with three days left for the festival, several works are yet to be executed. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp