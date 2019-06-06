Home States Odisha

Ashutosh Odisha topper, Sangeeta 17th among girls in NEET

EBalangir boy Ashutosh Panda topped National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from Odisha with an all-India rank of 73.

Published: 06th June 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: EBalangir boy Ashutosh Panda topped National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) from Odisha with an all-India rank of 73. Ashutosh secured 682 marks out of 720. Ashutosh, who thanked his parents, teachers and well wishers for his success, said, “I wish to become doctor and want to work for the downtrodden in the KBK region.”

The student from Yuvodaya College in Balangir said he studied for 18 hours a day and is extremely happy with the result which was more than he had expected. Ashutosh’s father Rajkishore Panda works as a regional sales manager of a pharmaceutical company in Balangir. His mother Susama Padhi is an ICDS supervisor. 

Ashutosh Panda

Odisha girl Sangeeta Agrawal has secured all-India 91st rank in the exam. Sangeeta, who scored 680 marks out of 720, has been placed at 17th rank among top 20 female scorers in the examination. Of the 35,093 candidates who had registered from Odisha, 32,378 appeared in  NEET 2019 conducted on May 5 and May 20 across the country. A total of 19,244 students from the State have qualified. 

The overall success rate of Odisha in NEET this year is 59.44 per cent -- 1 per cent less compared to 60.68 per cent in 2018.Odisha’s rank among all States and Union territories in the entrance test is 13th. At 74.92 per cent, Delhi tops the list. Nagaland is at the bottom with 35.52 per cent. Odisha’s pass percentage is 3 per cent more than the national average of 56.27 per cent. However, the State’s rank is below Andhra Pradesh (70.72 per cent) and Jharkhand (60.81 per cent). At the national level, Nalin Khandelwal from Rajasthan has topped the entrance test. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
Nathan Coulter-Nile's record-breaking innings laid the platform for Australia's 15-run victory over the West Indies on Thursday as the World Cup holders bounced back from a top-order collapse to make it two successive wins. (Photo | AP)
ICC World Cup: Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc help Australia beat a spirited West Indies by 15 runs
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp