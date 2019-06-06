Burglars loot motor parts shop in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Motor parts worth `8 lakh were stolen from a shop at Pramila Mandap Market Complex in front of Samrat Cinema Hall here on Tuesday night.

The loot came to light on Wednesday morning when shop owner Bichitrananda Routray was alerted by neighbouring shopkeepers. Routray informed Madhupatna police who started a probe into the matter.

Police said, the burglars entered the shop by cutting the shutter of the main room with the help of gas cutter and also made a hole of about 5 feet wide on the wall of the adjacent room after failing to cut another shutter. The miscreants had also damaged the CCTV camera installed inside the shop.

Police have started investigation by seizing the CCTV footage, a knife and other materials used in the loot.

From preliminary investigation it seems to be a preplanned burglary and a number of persons are suspected to be involved, said a senior police officer.

Though the two-room shop was located barely 200 metres from Madhupatna police station, the cops had no inkling of the loot till a complaint was filed.

