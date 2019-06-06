Doctor’s noble gesture draws admiration

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Amid efforts of the Government to remove social stigma associated with leprosy, a doctor’s humanitarian gesture has drawn the attention of all.

On Monday morning, senior resident doctor of VIMSAR Shankar Ramchandani saw a leprosy-affected person struggling to cross the road. He got down from his car, lifted the person in his arms and dropped him in his hut.

As the picture of the doctor carrying the elderly person in his arms went viral, the Health and Family Welfare department hosted it on its Facebook page and later, on the website. The doctor’s act was commended and cited as a ‘commendable gesture’. Shankar said, “It was spontaneous. While I initially did not know that the person was afflicted with leprosy, even after knowing it there was no stepping back. If my act makes even a smallest difference, then it will be a great achievement for me,” Shankar said.