ECoR records zero level-crossing mishaps till may

East Coast Railway has achieved a rare feat in substantial reduction of level crossing accidents over the years.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2019 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway has achieved a rare feat in substantial reduction of level crossing accidents over the years. From four level crossing mishaps in 2014-15 to zero this year till May, the achievement has been significant for the ECoR zone in the last five years. Altogether six people were killed in seven mishaps during the period.

While six people were killed in four mishaps in 2014-15, two accidents were reported in 2015-16 and one last year. Not a single accident was reported in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Highest 56 level crossing accidents were recorded in 2014-15 across Indian Railways. Last year, 26 mishaps, including 11 on manned level crossings and 15 on unmanned level crossings, were reported. 

Earlier, the accidents at unmanned crossings were more frequent in rural areas as such crossings in urban areas have either been eliminated or manned. A railway official said the number of mishaps reduced drastically following elimination of unmanned level crossings in the ECoR jurisdiction. 
“All 525 unmanned level crossings under the zone have been eliminated in the last five years. The ECoR has a total 806 manned level crossings in all three divisions. Khurda division has highest 326 manned level crossings, followed by Waltair 245 and Sambalpur 235,” he said.

Last year, eight road over bridges against level crossings and 46 road under bridges against unmanned level crossings have been constructed in the ECoR zone. 
However, any measure taken by the Railway Ministry could be completely foolproof against negligence of people, who have been urged to be careful while crossing tracks.

