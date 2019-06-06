Eid celebrated with fanfare

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Muslims celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr by offering prayers and breaking their month-long fast in the city on Wednesday.

After keeping Roja (fasting) for 29 days in a pious manner, the Muslims broke the fast with the sighting of crescent moon on Tuesday evening. While men went to mosques to offer prayers, women recited the Namaz in houses.

The 35 mosques in the city, including the famous Zuma Mosque at Nimchoudi, Uzalekhan Mosque at Chandni Chowk, Kadam Rasul at Dargha Bazaar and Sardar Khan Mosque of Alisha Bazaar, Sahi Mosque at Killa Padia, Polton Mosque at Buxi Bazaar, Tatarkhan Mosque at Dewan Bazaar, Sunni Mosque at Tulasipur and Sahajahan Mosque at Mohammodia Bazaar had witnessed large gatherings.

Mass prayers were also offered at Eidgah ground near Qadam-e-Rasool. It is believed that offering mass prayers at Eidgah ground will wipe out sin. After offering namaz, men exchanged pleasantries and greeted each other.