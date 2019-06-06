Five held for Cong leader’s murder

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Berhampur police on Wednesday arrested five persons for their involvement in the murder of Manoj Jena, Congress leader and party’s candidate from Aska Assembly seat.

The five accused are Ananda Swain, Shankar Rout, Sibaram Behera, Kartik Nahak, Sunil Kumar Nayak alias Sultan. All are residents of Aska.

On May 22 evening, Swain, Rout, Behera, Nahak, along with Ganesh Nayak alias Bulu and Hrushikesh Patra of Nuagaon waylaid Manoj and one of his associates, Anil Swain, on NH-16 near Lanjipalli when the two were on their way to Aska.

The miscreants opened fire at Manoj and stabbed him in the neck with a knife. They also opened fire at Anil who is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Police said, one Bhagaban Sahu had business rivalry with Manoj, who was involved in 14 criminal cases including two murders. In 2012, Manoj and associates had killed Bhagaban’s younger brother and Aska police registered a case on December 18.

Investigators said Manoj was running a licensed country liquor shop and two licensed foreign liquor shops in Aska area, and Bhagaban wanted to take over his businesses. He hatched a conspiracy with Sunil and Ganesh to kill Manoj.

On May 22, the miscreants followed Manoj from Bhubaneswar on three motorcycles and attacked them near Lanjipalli before fleeing the spot. He died on May 24.