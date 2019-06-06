Home States Odisha

Govt to rope in women SHGs for development works

The Cabinet in its first meeting on May 29 approved provisioning of services and procurement of goods relating to 10 Departments through women SHGs.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a major step towards inclusion of women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in all its works, the State Government has asked all district collectors for provisioning of services and procurement of goods through SHGs besides convergence of Mission Shakti with different departments.
As per the decision, School and Mass Education Department can rope in women SHGs  for supply of pre-school uniforms to anganwadi centres besides preparation and supply of Mid-day Meal. They will also be engaged as transport agents of rice for MDM. Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department would engage them for paddy procurement operations. 
While the Rural Development Department has been asked to engage them in routine maintenance of 10,000 km rural roads, Health and Family Welfare Department would involve them in supply of hospital diets, sanitary napkins and mosquito nets.

Commissioner-cum-Director Sujata R Karthikeyan has directed collectors to take immediate steps for appointment of women SHGs as fair price shop dealers under Public Distribution System.
Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department would utilise SHGs as seed dealers of Odisha State Seeds Corporation, for small nursery management, bee-keeping, preservation unit under Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme.
The women SHGs would be treated as commercial agri-enterprises under Mukhyamantri Krushi Udyog Yojana (MKUY) and engaged for supply of raggi ladoos under ICDS programme.
The Energy Department will utilise the services of SHGs for electric meter reading in all panchayats across the State. “Certain activities like MDM in schools, electricity meter reading and paddy procurement by women SHGs have already been started. Paddy procurement in 10 panchayats of Kalahandi district has been initiated and will be scaled up further,” said the Director.  

Similarly, the Self Help Groups would be involved in conservation of existing forest and restoration of degraded forest through the Ama Jangal Yojana for sustainable forest management besides processing and value addition of forest produces.
“The collectors can introduce any other activity that is district specific and it will be later taken up by other districts. The intent is to procure services and goods through women Self Help Groups following transparent procedures with robust quality monitoring. It will enable deepening of SHG involvement with Government programmes and ensure last mile delivery besides providing sustainable sources of income to them,” Karthikeyan added.

