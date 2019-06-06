Harsh Vardhan requests Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to join Ayushman Bharat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Central team held discussions with the State Government for implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has requested Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to join the health insurance scheme.

Writing to the Chief Minister, Vardhan said, “It is important that the benefits of the visionary scheme like Ayushman Bharat should reach all deprived and vulnerable people of the country.”

Vardhan, who spoke to the Chief Minister, said: “It is due to transparent processes, ease of access and benefits to a large section of the poor population that 32 states and UTs have accepted the scheme.”

Noting that the scheme is running successfully providing financial protection to crores of people, Vardhan said the State would gain in terms of resources, national portability, state-of-the-art technological platforms, implementation systems and world-class analytic systems at no additional cost.

He made it clear that financial resources will be made available to the State with adequate flexibility in the spirit of cooperative federalism.

Vardhan further said implementing the scheme would not only prove beneficial for the State but also the people and all stakeholders.

“The ultimate beneficiary of this collaboration will be poor and vulnerable people. Due to the portability of services, the State will gain from the nation-wide network of hospitals and also help provide services in their own state to those from outside states,” he added.

Vardhan assured full support and cooperation to the State in aligning their own schemes with Ayushman Bharat.

The Union Minister has also written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, Telangana and West Bengal on the same issue.