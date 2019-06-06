New State BJP chief from coastal Odisha!

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With elections over and the BJP settling down to business at the Centre after returning to power with a massive mandate, countdown has started for organisational polls in the party, which has been overdue.

While former Union Minister JP Nadda has emerged a strong contender to succeed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as BJP president, speculations over change of guard in the State unit has gained momentum. The three-year term of State BJP president and newly-elected MP from Kalahandi Basanta Panda came to an end in January. He had been elected unopposed to head the state unit on January 14, 2016.

Organisational election of the BJP was held up due to General Elections which concluded on May 23. The process will start once the Central Election Committee of BJP finalises the schedule for the state organisational polls, said State vice-president Samir Mohanty.

As the tradition goes, election of State unit president is a mere formality as the leadership issue is decided by the Parliamentary Board of the party. With no visible contender for the top post in the state, it is anybody’s guess. Names like state general secretary Bhrugu Baxipatra, vice president Samir Mohanty, former MLA and senior leader Pradip Purohit are making rounds as possible candidates for the top post.

“The possibility of Panda getting a second chance may also not be ruled out as the party has significantly improved its tally in Lok Sabha and Assembly in the recent elections. Being a member of the Lok Sabha he will have no problem to look after party work. However, everything depends on the Central leadership,” sources said.

Another section of the party feels that someone from the Coastal region may be considered this time as the party president post has been held by leaders from Western Odisha for a long time.

Former Union Minister and senior leader from Sundargarh Jual Oram held the post for three terms. Other Western Odisha leaders like Suresh Pujari, who is now MP from Bargarh, former Minister KV Singhdeo and Basanta Panda have been at the helm in succession.

The party has done well in the Western Odisha region but the Coastal part has still resisted its advances. A leader from this region would help strengthen the organisational base for making inroads in the coastal districts, sources said.