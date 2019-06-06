Odisha: BJD MLA forces engineer to do sit-ups for poor road work

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A video of newly elected BJD MLA from Patnagarh Saroj Meher directing a junior engineer allegedly for poor construction work of a road in the area has gone viral evoking strong reaction.

In the video, the MLA is seen ordering junior engineer of Belpada block Jasobant Sabar to do 100 sit-ups in five minutes in public despite the official apologising even as the villagers were mute spectators to the incident. “I am the MLA and this is my order. I am empowering the public to thrash you," the MLA is heard saying.

The junior engineer was also asked to reconstruct the entire stretch of road by spending money from his own pocket. The incident has sparked off strong reaction with opposition political disapproving such behaviour from a ruling party MLA.

Former leader of the Opposition and Congress veteran Narasingh Mishra said that a legislator cannot take law into his own hands.

Former BJP MLA from Patnagarh and senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo said that the incident has shown what kind of persons the ruling BJD had fielded in just concluded elections.

Stating that such behaviour is not acceptable, general secretary of Paschim Odisha Adivasi Mahasangha Niranjani Bishi said this is like Kangaroo Court of the Maoists. “We will fight against such attitude of the MLA,” he said.

Meanwhile, district collector of Balangir, Arindam Dakua, who disapproved such behaviour of the MLA, has directed the Patnagarh sub-collector to inquire into the incident and submit a report.

Meher had defeated BJP candidate KV Singhdeo by margin of 11,028 votes in the recently concluded assembly elections.