PPT donates Rs 5 cr to CMRF

BHUBANESWAR: Donation continues to pour in to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) from various quarters for restoration of damages caused by cyclone Fani, which battered coastal districts on May 3.

Chairman of Paraip Port Trust (PPT) Rinkesh Roy handed over a cheque of `5 crore to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik towards CMRF for Fani.

PPT officials said the port trust ran buses to evacuate around 8,000 people from vulnerable areas of nearby localities.

A round-the-clock control room was also made functional at Gate-4 from May 2 to May 4. Port Trust Hospital also pressed a dedicated doctor team with an ambulance to provide necessary medical service to people in affected areas. The affected were also provided dry and cooked food three times a day. Apart from PPT, the Larsen and Toubro also donated `15 crore to CMRF towards rebuilding of Odisha in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.