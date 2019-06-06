Rain brings relief in Twin City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rainfall on Wednesday evening brought the much-needed relief from sweltering heat for the people of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

While Cuttack recorded 36.5 degree Celsius, in Bhubaneswar it was 37.4 degrees on the day. High humidity in the Twin City made citizens even more uncomfortable. Cuttack recorded 71 pc relative humidity while the Capital recorded 72 pc.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said the intense heat conditions will continue up to June 7. “Thunderstorm activity is expected to increase by Friday, which will bring down the temperatures,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said, adding no heat wave warning has been issued for any region in the State.

Met officials said thunderstorm activity will increase significantly when monsoon will advance towards the State. Monsoon is expected to reach Kerala around Saturday, and its onset in Odisha will most likely get delayed. Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm activity might occur at isolated places in Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Khurda, Cuttack and Balasore districts on Thursday, Met officials said. While dry weather will prevail in the remaining districts of the State during the same period. On the day, 11 places in the State recorded 40 degree Celsius and more on Wednesday. Jharsuguda was the hottest at 45.2 degree Celsius.