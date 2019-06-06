RMC move for a clean city

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With a number of sanitation projects under implementation, Rourkela is taking tangible steps towards achieving the goals of a clean and green Smart City.

While the under-ground Integrated Sewerage System (ISS) project is underway for treatment of sewerage water, the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has operationalised a Septage Treatment Plant (STP) at

Balughat here for septic tank waste. Both these projects are aimed at preventing soil and river pollution.

The mega ISS project, which is underway at a cost of `340 crore, is likely to be completed by early 2020. It will cover about 30,000 households with 231 km sewerage line. However, though the RMC has about 70,000 households, 40,000 are still left out of the ISS project purview.

In October 2018, the RMC functionalised the STP of 40,000 litres capacity at Balughat at a cost of `2.15 crore to cater to a population of about 90,000. Earlier, the cesspool vehicles after collecting septic tank waste and water from households used to release in two rivers and low-lying areas, but now the waste water after treatment is being used for gardening and watering plants.

However, municipal solid waste (MSW) management and prevention of plastic pollution continue to be the biggest challenges for the civic body. Former chairman of Rourkela Municipality and president of Rourkela Bar Association Ramesh Chandra Bal said domestic and plastic wastes continue to pose great environmental challenges for the Smart City with the MSW management proposal of the RMC hanging fire for about nine years.

Domestic waste, including plastics, are getting dumped in an unscientific manner at unauthorised landfill site near the BPUT campus despite objection from the Odisha State Pollution Control Board. The RMC generates above 120 tonnes of domestic solid wastes daily. Of which, hardly 100 tonnes are being collected for dumping at the landfill site while rest wastes are lying scattered in the city, he said.

The joint proposal of RMC and Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) to set up a MSW plant at Tarkera has not moved forward. Similarly, the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department is additionally considering to set up a MSW management plant and some decentralised composting units, but no final decision is taken yet. No effective step is taken to protect water of Brahmani river from waste dumping, Bal added.