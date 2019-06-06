Smugglers’ links with UP mafia comes to fore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Frequent seizure of ganja in Jeypore sub-division has established a direct link between local smugglers and mafia in states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Police have seized around 200 kg ganja and arrested five persons for their involvement in the illegal trade in the past four days from different parts of the region.

Sources said the Naxal-infested Nandapur, Lamtapur and Boipariguda blocks in Koraput district have turned into hubs of ganja smuggling with several gangs from other States particularly Uttar Pradesh engaged in the trade.

The modus operandi of the smugglers is simple. Peddlers from Malkangiri district dump ganja in the villages of Koraput after contacting the local smugglers. They later inform the mafia from UP and ask them to lift the stock at their own risk.

As ganja can be procured for just `2,000 per kg in Koraput, it draws smugglers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and New Delhi who sell the contraband at `15,000-20,000 per kg in their States. The quality of the ganja grown illegally in the region has made it popular across the nation.

What has emerged as a cause of concern for the police is that local tribal youths are actively engaged in trafficking of ganja and they work as couriers to move it from the district to bordering Chhattisgarh. Taking into account the gravity of the situation, Koraput police have set up task forces in police stations of Jeypore, Lamtaput, Kundura, Boipariguda, Nandapur and Koraput.

Significantly, around 3,000 kg of ganja along with 10 vehicles have been seized in the last three months in Jeypore, Kundura and Boipariguda police limits.

Police have also arrested 34 smugglers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh during anti-cannabis operations and registered 13 cases.

Earlier, the smugglers transported the contraband through Berhampur to Bihar and Jharkhand. But now they transport it through Kotpad to Raipur in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

Jeypore SDPO and head of anti-ganja smuggling mission Sagarika Nath informed that police are on high alert to check the menace.

“We have bused several gangs in local areas and efforts are on to take the help of Uttar Pradesh police to arrest more traffickers in future,” she added.