TNIE ‘no plastic’ campaign a huge success in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: An awareness campaign on ill effects of plastic on the environment and promoting eco-friendly alternatives was launched by The New Indian Express (TNIE) to mark World Environment Day here on Wednesday.

As part of the event organised at Unit-IV market in the city recycled cotton bags were distributed among shoppers at one of the prime vegetable markets of the city. Around 1,000 bags with ‘Avoid Plastic, Save Earth’ slogan printed on them were distributed among individuals asking them to do their bit to save the environment. The green initiative was widely acknowledged by people who pledged their support to the drive.

“I appreciate the initiative of TNIE to create awareness among citizens and encourage them not to use plastic bags,” said Prakash Barik, a shopper. Barik said though the State Government has imposed a ban on use of single-use plastic and all kinds of polythene bags, it has remained a non-starter due to lack of awareness and enforcement. “More such drives should be carried out to make plastic ban a success,” he said.

He also urged the civic authorities to carry out strong enforcement to check rampant use of plastic and polythene bags in the city.

Asish Prasad Mohapatra, a resident of Postal Colony, said “I am happy that TNIE team distributed reusable cotton bags and raised awareness among locals to shun polythene bags. I hope the move will encourage more people to understand the hazards of plastic.” Mohapatra urged the Government to crackdown on units manufacturing plastic and polythene bags for effective implementation of the ban in the State.

President of Bhouma Nagar Hata Byabasai Sangh, Padmanav Pradhan, general secretary Badri Narayan Mishra and executive body member Jugal Kishore Behera extended all support to TNIE team in organising the campaign successfully.

“We are happy that The Express organised the awareness campaign which is highly essential to raise awareness among people to avoid plastic. We will extend all kind of support to TNIE in organising such events in future,” Mishra said.

The campaign was carried out by TNIE AGM NK Rao, DGM Marketing Prasanna Panda, Product Marketing Department head Nirmal Sagar and other members of TNIE.