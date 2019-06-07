1 held for Rs 1 cr bank fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a man for `1.09 crore bank fraud. The accused is Maitreya Mishra of Cuttack district. He was staying under Lingaraj police limits here.Branch Manager of Central Bank of India, Palaspalli, Ajay Kumar Khuntia, lodged a complaint with EOW stating that Mishra and others misappropriated the financial institution’s money of `1,09,62,352 by availing loans fraudulently and depositing the money in the fake bank accounts opened in the name of different automobile dealers.

The miscreants deposited the demand drafts which were issued in the name of the automobile dealers in the fake accounts.Investigation revealed that Mishra and other miscreants opened fake bank accounts in the name of different automobile dealers like Shree Bharat Motors, City Motors, Aditya Motors, Utkal Automobiles and Rajpath ATM in different branches of Syndicate bank, Odisha Gramya Bank, Axis Bank, UCO Bank and Central Bank of India between 2015 and 2017 with an ulterior motive to cheat the financial institution. Subsequently, the demand drafts issued for the vehicle loans were deposited in the fake accounts opened by Mishra.

Between 2015 and 2017, 24 vehicle loans, including two loans of Mishra, were sanctioned and disbursed. However, no vehicles were purchased from the loans. “As on March 8, 2018, the total outstanding loan amount was over `1.09 crore. Mishra was changing his place of stay frequently to evade arrest but was nabbed on Thursday,” EOW officers said. Investigation of the matter is on.EOW SP SK Ratha said they are investigating whether any bank official is also involved in the fraud.