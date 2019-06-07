Home States Odisha

CLP meeting over, Congress sits on leaders’ names

The blame game among senior leaders of Congress over the party’s worst ever poll debacle in the State seems to have cast its shadow on the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The blame game among senior leaders of Congress over the party’s worst ever poll debacle in the State seems to have cast its shadow on the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).Even as the CLP in its last meeting is reported to have decided on its leader in the Assembly along with other posts, the announcement is not forthcoming. The nine-member CLP, which met on May 30, had decided that former leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra would continue as its leader. 

While the name of former minister and senior leader Suresh Kumar Routray had cropped up for the post of deputy leader of CLP, it was decided that senior leader Tara Prasad Bahinipati would continue as chief whip.Sources said the office-bearers will have to be announced before the Budget session of Assembly which is likely to commence from June 17. Though there is no opposition to Mishra continuing as CLP leader, there seem to be other aspirants for the posts of deputy leader and chief whip. Santosh Singh Saluja, who has been elected from Kantabanji Assembly segment for the third time, is also in contention for the other two posts. 

However, two posts of the legislature party cannot go to two leaders from the same district. As the name of Mishra seems to have been finalised for CLP leader post, there is a remote chance of Saluja getting one.Sources said all the senior tribal leaders of the party have been defeated from undivided Koraput district.

The only Congress representation for the party from Koraput, which was once a stronghold of the party, is Bahinipati. Dasarathi Gomang from Mohana and CS Raazen Ekka from Rajgangpur are the two tribal leaders who have been elected to the Assembly this time. As both the MLAs do not have any experience in the Assembly, they are unlikely to be considered for the posts.Those in the know of things  maintained nothing is final till approved by the high command.

