ECoR campaign to educate road users

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Public awareness campaigns to educate road users were organised by East Coast Railway (ECoR) to mark International Level Crossing Awareness Day on Thursday.As part of the campaign, the ECoR distributed leaflets, displayed placards and banners, screened various short films and advertisements besides staging street plays.

ECoR CSO Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra inaugurated the safety awareness programmes at the manned level crossing gate near Gopalpur Balikuda in Cuttack. “Trains move faster than they appear and can reach the level crossing sooner than anticipated. Be careful while passing through level crossings,” he advised the road users. All the unmanned level crossing gates have been eliminated from ECoR jurisdiction.