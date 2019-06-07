Home States Odisha

Governor reviews restoration works at Utkal University

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday made a surprise visit to Utkal University to take stock of restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal on Thursday made a surprise visit to Utkal University to take stock of restoration works in the aftermath of cyclone Fani.He  held discussions with Vice-Chancellor Soumendra Mohan Patnaik and other officials on the damage caused by the cyclone. Preliminary estimates suggest that the university has suffered damage to the tune of `109 crore in the cyclone.

The Governor discussed steps to be taken for underground cabling, eviction of encroachment and security of students on the campus. Prof Lal, who is also Chancellor of the university, asked the authorities to improve academic environment and focus on research activities.

The Governor and 122 employees of his Secretariat have contributed one day’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for restoration efforts post cyclone. Meanwhile, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been formed to monitor utilisation of funds released under Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The funds will be spent on improvement in quality of education and research at the university, which is one among the ten in the country to receive the second phase of RUSA fund of `100 crore.Informing that a post graduate course in rural management course will start at the second campus of the university at Chandikhol from October 2, Patnaik said the funds will be utilised by March 2020.

