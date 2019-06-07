Home States Odisha

Govt to act against nil result schools

The State Government is set to take action against the 82 high schools which have recorded nil result in the Matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).

Published: 07th June 2019

By Express News Service

The State Government is set to take action against the 82 high schools which have recorded nil result in the Matriculation examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE).Informing this to media persons, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said Thursday that strategies will also be chalked out to increase the performance of teachers as well as students.

The Minister, who was on a visit to BSE main office here, said show cause notice has been issued to all the 82 high schools with NIL result and necessary steps would be taken to improve the teaching and learning patterns after reviewing the details of problems and difficulties.“I will visit all the 82 high schools to inspect their existence and functioning besides speaking to local people on poor result of the schools in their localities,” said Dash.

This apart, discussion is on with educationists, experts and retired teachers to bring reformation in examination pattern, the Minister added.Considering the choice of students and their guardians, the State Government is planning to introduce Spoken English course in High School curriculum, he informed.

