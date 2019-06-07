Govt to allot land  for seven projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday decided to allot land for seven projects in hospitality and tourism sectors. “Land has been allotted for seven projects in different parts of the State after due diligence and technical assessment of the project proposals. These projects will bring in an investment of `354.34 crore,” said Tourism Secretary Vishal Dev.The land for the projects was sanctioned in the land allotment committee meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi. The total land requirement for these projects is 79.5 acre of which the State Government will allot around 42.5 acres while the rest will be arranged by the project proponents.

Apart from creating direct employment opportunities, these projects have the potential to generate indirect employment for a large number of people, Dev said. Wile approving land for the projects, the Chief Secretary asked the Tourism department to fix time line against each projects and the project developers were asked to commission the projects within three years from the date of taking over possession of the land.

The approved projects include Golf Resort at Satpada, Puri to be developed by Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Ltd with an investment of `125 crore, Gopalpur Palm Resort at Udayapur, Ganjam to be developed by Swosti Vacations Club Pvt Ltd with investment of `64.58 crore, a 4-Star Hotel at Trisulaia, Cuttack by Lalchand Resort Pvt Ltd with a project cost of `54.50 crore.

Besides, Luxurio Assets Pvt Ltd has planned to develop a resort at Gopalpur with an investment of `49.80 crore while Lifeline Multi Venture Pvt Ltd would invest `49.80 crore on a resort at Tampara in Ganjam district. Similarly, Aquamagic Water Amusement Park has planned to set up a water park near Sambalpur with an investment of `7.50 crore while Krishna Holdings will develop a Theme Park and Resort near Rourkela with an investment of `3.16 crore, Dev said.

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy, Principal Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IDCO CMD Sanjay Singh, Special Secretary General Administration S.N. Girish and other senior officers participated in the discussions.