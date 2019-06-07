Misery of Fani-hit people overflows

By Express News Service

PURI: Thunderstorm accompanied by torrential rains compounded the problems of Fani-hit people of the pilgrim town on Wednesday night.At a time when the pilgrim town was limping back to normalcy, the gale wind and torrential rains lashed for an hour damaging a number of houses in slums while uprooting trees and electricity poles. The worst-hit were the slum residents who had returned to their Fani-wrecked homes and trying to rebuild their lives. The polythene sheets they had covered their roofless houses with were ripped or blown away exposing the people to the rain and sun again.

The energy department disconnected the power supply to avert any mishap after trees and electric poles were uprooted plunging the entire town into darkness again. It also hampered the ongoing massive drain cleaning operation. The debris of Fani clogged most of the drains and water bodies. Efforts were on to clean all drains before the onset of monsoon. Huge men and machines were engaged since last week to clean drains.

At the request of Collector Balwant Singh, cleaning personnel from Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Angul districts have joined in the operation. Slush and solid waste they cleaned from the drains were kept on the drain side and it found way into drains again following the rain.

This apart, all the water bodies like Narendra, Markand and Indradyumna ponds were being cleaned and disinfected. A target has been set to complete the work before the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath on July 4. The Collector, who is now the chairperson of Puri Municipality in absence of an elected council, is supervising the cleaning operation.

Meanwhile, resentment is brewing among the locals of different areas over delay in power restoration work. Residents blocked the roads at three different places protesting against delay in restoration of electricity in many localities of the pilgrim town.