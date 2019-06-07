Normalcy returns to Kendrapara

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: After two days of tension, the coastal town of Kendrapara started limping back to normalcy on Thursday. Palpable tension prevailed in the town for the last two days after some persons belonging to a minority community attacked a youth of another community of Badahat area. In another incident, a minor girl belonging to a minority community was molested by a shopkeeper. Police had arrested two persons in both the incidents after which there was a clash between the two communities.